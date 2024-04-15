MP Board Class 10, 12 Results: Check Date Here

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce board exam results for classes 10 and 12 in the last week of April. There is a high possibility that both results will be declared on the same day.

A total of 17.4 lakh students took the exams across Madhya Pradesh.

Exams in class 10 concluded on February 28, while students in class 12 took their last paper on March 4.

According to information, the evaluation process of 1.1 crore answer sheets has been completed; only one percent of the sheets, which were placed on hold for several reasons, are currently undergoing further scrutiny.

Officials of the board told the Free Press that the evaluation process has been completed. Now, the work of preparing the results is underway. Teachers have been directed to swiftly analyse and assess the data to facilitate the results' announcement by the month’s end.

During the evaluation process, special monitoring of teachers has been implemented to ensure adherence to the prescribed rules. Measures include prohibiting the use of mobile phones and monitoring their presence during the checking of answer sheets.

Krishna Deo Tripathi, the secretary of the MP Board, told the Free Press that the result will be announced by the end of April. He said, “The results will be announced by the end of April. All the answer sheets have been checked, and now only the compilation of data and the review of answer sheets that were on hold are being conducted.”.