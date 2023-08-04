Mizoram Man Walks 3 Kilometres Daily To Attend School At 78 Years Of Age

78 Years Old Mizo Man attends school | Representative Photo

School days are the best days to enjoy, gather knowledge as well as learn basic etiquettes and skills, which make children better people. With lessons, assignments, sports day, games, and cultural events, school days are filled with many activities that help in the development of their character, mind and body. Along with teaching right from wrong, school days also instil good habits in children. Usually, schooling is completed at the age of 17- 18 in India. Not so, for this 78-year-old man from Mizoram, who hasn't let his age stop him from completing his school education.

The old man, Lalringthara from eastern Mizoram commutes 3 kilometres daily to attend his classes while wearing a school uniform and toting a bag full of books. According to various media reports, Lalringthara who hails from Hruaikawn village in Champhai district, has now become an inspiration for many. He has enrolled in class 9 at Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) High School in Hruaikawn village for the current academic year.

"I have no problem reading or writing in the Mizo Language. However, my desire for education has been fueled by my passion to learn the English language. Nowadays, every piece of literature has some English words infused in it, which often confuses me, so I decided to go back to school to improve my knowledge, especially in the English language," Lalringthara told the local news portal, The Northeast Today.

According to Vanlalkima, the Headmaster in charge at New Hruaikawn Middle School, "Pu Lalringthara is an inspiration and a challenge to both the students and teachers alike. An admirable man with a passion for learning deserves all the support that can be provided."

According to some sources his education career was disrupted due to abject poverty.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)