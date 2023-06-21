Manipur: Approximately 1500 Children Displaced Over Violence-Hit Are Now In Mizoram Schools

The meeting was chaired by the commissioner and secretary of home department. It discussed the need for treatment of the refugee children along with health conditions. |

Aizawl: According to a senior official of state education department, a total number of over 1,500 children who were from the violence-hit Manipur have been enrolled in various schools in Mizoram. Keeping in view about the recent havoc, Lalsangliana, Mizoram's education director said that the displaced children were given free admission in schools.

An Executive Committee meeting with respect to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was held at the Forensic Laboratory Conference Hall, MINECO.

The Officials Say:

The meeting was chaired by the commissioner and secretary of home department. It discussed the need for treatment of the refugee children along with health conditions. MLAs and government employees who can donate funds for the refugees should be taken into action.

Lalengmawia told the meeting of the executive committee on internally displaced people of Manipur on Tuesday that he along with other officials had accompanied Mizoram tourism minister Robert Romawia Royte to Delhi to pursue the assistance sought by the state government recently.

He said that the Mizoram government has sought Rs 10 crore from the Centre to provide relief to the displaced people.

North Mizoram’s Kolasib district currently hosts the highest number of displaced people at 4,292, followed by Manipur border Aizawl district (3,866) and Saitual district (2,905).

The Mizoram government, NGOs, churches and villagers are providing food to the displaced people.

