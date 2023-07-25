MIT-World Peace University Pune Student Gets 50+ Lakhs Package Through Campus Placement: Reports

Harshal Juikar | LinkedIn

Pune: A student from MIT- World Peace University Pune, Harshal Juikar has received an amazing package from the leading technology company, Google. The Student secured a remarkable 50+ Lakhs per annum pay package at Google through campus placement, according to media reports.

The student from Pune has pursued M. Sc. in Blockchain Technology from the leading University in the city.

The News Portal Pune Pulse quotes Harshal on his remarkable achievement, "I dared to pursue my passion, and the journey was filled with challenges and doubts. But staying true to myself and embracing the unconventional path led me to success beyond my imagination. I owe immense gratitude to MIT-WPU for unwaveringly supporting me throughout this journey; without their help, this remarkable achievement would not have been possible."

Read Also MMMUT University BTech Graduate Aradhya Tripathi Lands Google Job With Record-Breaking Package

On this the Vice Chancellor of MIT-WPU, Dr Ravikumar Chitnis said, “We are extremely proud of Harshal’s outstanding achievement, and his success is a reflection of the institution’s commitment to nurturing individual talents and fostering a culture of innovation."

According to his LinkedIn profile, he did Internship with Google as a Junior Data Scientist for more than 1.5 years. There he used to analyze complex datasets, develop advanced models, and extract actionable insights to drive strategic decision-making and optimize business performance.

Harshal completed his graduation from the University of Mumbai in Computer Science where he was the vice President of the technical club and he has also organized technical events, workshops, and seminars to foster a vibrant learning community.

Blockchain is recorded as a “block” of data. Those transactions show the movement of an asset that can be tangible (a product) or intangible (intellectual).

The data block can record the information of your choice: who, what, when, where, how much and even the condition — such as the temperature of a food shipment. Then these blocks form a chain of data as an asset moves from place to place or ownership changes hands. The blocks confirm the exact time and sequence of transactions, and the blocks link securely together to prevent any block from being altered or a block being inserted between two existing blocks.