GS1 India Opens Software Development Lab In Chennai To Develop Blockchain-Based Solutions

GS1 India, a supply chain standards organization, announced the opening of its Software Development Lab in Olympia Tech Park, Chennai on June 16. The lab will serve as a Centre of Excellence, focusing on understanding customer requirements and developing solutions that will support the digitization process of the industry.

The primary objective of the Lab is to develop innovative technology solutions in key areas such as product master data management and traceability services. Traceability is becoming one of the key regulatory and business requirements across various industry sectors and is essential to ensure consumer/patient safety. Master Data Management systems are the building blocks for ensuring data quality through their consistency, completeness, and accuracy.

"The establishment of the Software Development Lab in Chennai marks a significant milestone for GS1 India. This strategic initiative empowers us to leverage blockchain technology and contribute to the digital transformation of the Indian industry. By collaborating with local talent and industry partners, we are confident that our lab will drive cutting-edge research and development, ultimately delivering solutions that address critical industry challenges and benefit all stakeholders, keeping the MSME sector in mind,” said S. Swaminathan, CEO of GS1 India.

About the company

GS1 India is a supply chain standards organization and set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Govt of India along with BIS, APEDA, IIP, Spices Board, and trade bodies including CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, FIEO, and IMC. It is affiliated to GS1 Global based out of Brussels, Belgium along with 115 other member organizations.