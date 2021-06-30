GS1 India signs MoU with Midas Research Lab; to develop cutting-edge technologies

GS1 India, a global supply chain standards organisation, and Midas Research Lab of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, a leading research-oriented academic institute, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to create the DataKart Centre of Excellence (DCoE). The aim is to apply Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and other futuristic technologies to develop tools for image compression, attribute extraction, and for improving quality of product data in the National Product Data Repository (DataKart).

S Swaminathan, CEO, GS1 India, said, “This collaboration will give us the opportunity to leverage the expertise of IIIT-Delhi researchers to develop advanced tools for improving data accuracy and quality, and enable small and medium businesses share their product data with retailers and online marketplaces.”

The collaboration will bring together research professionals and academic scholars to develop cutting-edge technologies for making the National Product Data Repository more robust and dependable. The DCoE will ensure that data being published in the repository is of highest standards and is available for businesses and consumers for validation.

“Associating with GS1 India for the DataKart Centre of Excellence and working on the Data Quality project will provide industry exposure to our researchers on a topic that is relevant for multiple stakeholders ranging from manufacturers to end consumers. This partnership will enable IIIT-Delhi to solve real-world industry problems, which is great,” said Professor Mukesh Mohania, Dean IRD, IIIT-Delhi.

Businesses (retailers, online marketplaces, point-of-sale providers and aggregators) and end consumers will benefit through the access to quality product data. They can use this data to validate and get more information about products. Businesses are expected to get global visibility as their product information, stored in DataKart, is also shared with global product data repositories.