MMMUT University BTech Graduate Aradhya Tripathi Lands Google Job With Record-Breaking Package

Uttar Pradesh: A student Aradhya Tripathi from the Mohan Malaviya University of Technology is the highlight for her outstanding job and salary package. Aradhya bagged a job at Google with a record-breaking salary of Rs 52 Lakh from her university. She has pursued BTech in Computer Engineering. This placement has carved history for her and her family.

Tripathi is a resident of Goithwa village in the Maghar area of ​​Santakbirnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, along with her parents. Her father, Anjani Nandan Tripathi is an advocate at Civil Court in Gorakhpur, while her mother is a homemaker. Mentioning Aradhya's educational background - she completed her 10+2 from St Joseph's School, Gorakhpurnath, and later went to MMMUT to complete her BTech.

Work Background:

A BTech degree holder completed her internship at Scaler Academy. This was was followed by an offer of Rs 32 Lakh from Scaler itself.

In her LinkedIn post, Aradhya says, "I have worked on and owned scalable products with live production traffic and have experience with working in a competitive environment. I have a firm hold and experience with several tech stacks like React.JS, React Redux, NextJs, Typescript, NodeJs, MongoDB, ExpressJS and SCSS. I have a keen interest in Data Structures and Algorithms and have solved about 1000+ questions on various coding platforms and have a good rating on them. Along with being a quick learner, I like to thrive in fast paced learning situations."

