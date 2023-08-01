Ministry of Health Reveals 157 Medical Colleges Approved In Country Since 2014

157 Medical Colleges Approved in country since 2014 | Representative image

According to a Press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the centre has Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) 157 medical colleges have been approved since 2014 under the “Establishment of new Medical College attached with existing district/referral hospital”

The establishment of 157 nursing colleges have also been announced in the budget speech 2023-24 in these medical colleges.

State-wise nursing colleges are as under:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands (01)

Arunachal Pradesh (01)

Andhra Pradesh (03)

Assam (05)

Bihar (08)

Chhattisgarh (05)

Gujarat (05)

Jharkhand (05)

Jammu & Kashmir (07)

Himachal Pradesh (03)

Haryana (01)

Karnataka (04)

Ladakh (01)

Madhya Pradesh (14)

Maharashtra (02)

Manipur (01)

Meghalaya (01)

Mizoram (01)

Nagaland (02)

Odisha (07)

Punjab (03)

Rajasthan (23)

Uttarakhand (04)

Uttar Pradesh (27)

Tamil Nadu (11)

West Bengal (11)

Sikkim (01)

Recently in Parliament it was revealed by the government that there has been an 82-per cent increase in the number of medical colleges in the country, from 387 before 2014 to 704 now, and a 110-per cent increase in the number of MBBS seats, from 51,348 to 1,07,948, in the same period.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said there has also been an increase of 117 per cent in the number of post-graduate (PG) medical seats in the country -- from 31,185 before 2014 to 67,802 as of now.

Mandaviya said 101 medical colleges have been approved in the last five years under a centrally-sponsored scheme (CSS) for the "establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals", including one in Assam.

