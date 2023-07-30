110% Increase In MBBS Seats Across India, Reveals Health Ministry In Lok Sabha

Representative Image |

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya revealed in the Lok Sabha, that India has seen a 110% increase in the number of MBBS seats. According to numbers put out by Mandaviya, the seats increased from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,07,948 in 2023.

M Badruddin Ajmal, Lok Sabha member representing Dhubri, Assam, raised the question related to the numbers. The Ministry also said that there is a 117% increase in postgraduation seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 67,802 in 2023.

Mandaviya also added that there is an increase of 82% in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 704 institutes now.

The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar, also announced that there will be 56,283 MBBS seats in government medical colleges and 51,665 MBBS seats in private medical colleges for the academic year 2023–2024, including 1,615 government and 1,050 private MBBS seats in Bihar.

Between 2018–19 and 2022–23, there will be 355 government medical colleges, an increase from 253 in 2018–19. Since 2018, the number has only increased marginally: 279 in 2019–20, 289 in 2020–21, and 322 in 2021–22.

The number of private colleges has also increased in the country since 2018 with 248 private Indian medical colleges in 2018-19 and increased to 260 in 2019-20, 269 in 2020-21, 290 in 2021-22, and 293 in 2022-23.