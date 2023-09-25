Ministry of Education, AICTE Sign MOU With Microsoft To Develop Skills Among Students | Representative Photo

Ministry of Education, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming to create skill and job readiness for students and educators associated with AICTE and its partner institutions through a wide array of learning paths, technical and role-based certifications and experiences in areas including AI, cloud, data science, data analytics, and security.

Under the MoU, Microsoft will integrate Microsoft Learn, the company’s centralized training and skilling platform to complement AICTE’s existing curriculum and offer students hands-on experience with Microsoft technologies.

Microsoft will also provide students exposure to the Azure Developer Community in India for industry insights and mentorship. Students and educators will also have access to Azure Handbooks so that students can work on projects that solve problems for industries such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and education, among others.

The Future Ready Talent Program will also be offered for skilling students and virtual mentorship on technology projects to strengthen their competences.

Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "In the time of digitization, new ideas, new innovations and new creativity, these technology companies’ partnerships with the education family (Shikshaa Parivar) are going to create new standards and benchmarks not only for our Indian students but with their knowledge and capacity, it will go beyond. These companies’ partnerships for internship and competence will certainly be helpful for all of us."

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, said, "We are focused on creating opportunities for our students in the realm of new technologies so they can be empowered when entering the workforce. We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft in aiding our efforts to equip our students as well as our educators with the necessary digital skills and experiences they need to succeed in this digital era."

Venkat Krishnan, executive director, Public Sector, Education and Healthcare, Microsoft India, said, "Today’s youth is key to India’s inclusive economic growth, now and in the future.

