Ministry Of Education Engaging Students, Teachers To Raise Awareness On G20 NEP | Representational Image

In order to raise awareness about the G-20 meet, New Education Policy (NEP) and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, the Department of School Education and Literacy is engaging students, teachers and community members across the country. The education ministry has shared a graph on the micro-blogging site X, (formerly Twitter) that shows the number of engagements throughout the country. G-20 summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9th to 10th.

#G20India: The Department of School Education and Literacy engaged students, teachers and community members all across the country in awareness programmes about G20, National Education Policy 2020 and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy. Here's a glimpse of participation… pic.twitter.com/Be1xMt4oTH — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 6, 2023

Earlier the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised all the ministers to download the G20 India mobile app ahead of the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi this week. The Ministry of External Affairs in India launched the mobile application titled 'G20 India' on Tuesday. The app will function till India’s G20 presidency. According to officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, more than 15000 mobile apps were downloaded globally till Tuesday. The G20 India mobile app will help the delegates interact with foreign delegates in all G20 countries' languages.

The countries which are participating in the G20 summit 2023 are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union.

