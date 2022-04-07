MICA, Ahmedabad hosts its annual convocation ceremony for three batches

After two years, MICA, Ahmedabad hosted its Annual Convocation ceremony, for its 25th, 26th, and 27th batch of its flagship PGDM-Communications Program and the 29th, 30th, and 31st batch of Crafting Creative Communication (CCC) Course, on Saturday. Scholars of MICA's Fellowship Program in Management-Communication (FPM-C) Batch of 2015-18 & 2016-19 were also awarded their fellowship. Over 700 graduating students received their diplomas and certificates in the presence of MICA's Governing Council members, MICA President & Director, the Dean, the faculty, and parents.

MICA Alumnus and founder of India's recent Unicorn ACKO Insurance, Mr. Varun Dua, who delivered the convocation address spoke on Choice and Purpose. "Purpose makes you want to get up in the morning; choices let you sleep at night. So if you want to impose your will, make people see the world through your lens. And don't trade what you want most for what you want now," said Mr. Dua.

Of the 21 awards, announced by the institute for academic excellence and outstanding alumni in all three batches, 19 were won by female students. Dr.Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director, MICA, said,"This is a milestone and a record for a management school. The brave new world is here, and I am happy that MICA is paving the way."

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 01:14 PM IST