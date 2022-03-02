MICA Press’s maiden publication ‘Brand Magic’ released by IIM-A Director

‘Brand Magic: The Art & Science of Creating Successful Brands’ — an extensively researched book that explores ten notable brands that emerged from Gujarat was released on Saturday by The Director of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Prof. Errol D'Souza.

“The book Brand Magic is the testimony of courage, mettle, hard work, and ideas to make things happen. All the stories are about how these home-grown brands provided authenticity, the value of money, and quality during the controlled era of the Indian Economy, when consumers were not sure whom to trust. Likability and trustworthiness always help brands to be exponentially successful. Everything is conveyed in an interesting storytelling format in the book,” said Prof. Errol D’souza while speaking at the book release function held at Ahmedabad Management Association.

The book was published by MI-Press, MICA’s academic publishing house, and co-authored by Prof. Alan D’Souza, former Executive Director at Mudra Communications and one of the Founding Members of MICA, and Dr.Prashant Pareek, Faculty in the Area of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at Shanti Business School. The book gives a glimpse into how Marketing Communications has played a significant role in taking the brands namely AMUL, Astral Pipes, Balaji Wafers, Fogg, Havmor, Jio, Rasna, Sugar-Free, Symphony, and Wagh Bakri, from state-level to national and international levels.

MICA President & Director Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta felicitated the brand magicians present at the event, namely - Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman & MD, Symphony, Mr. Piruz Khambatta, Chairman & MD, Rasna, Mr. Jayen Mehta, COO, GCMMF (AMUL), and Mr. Pradeep Chona, Former CMD Havmor & Director of Huber & holly with a copy of the book and a memento.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 12:19 PM IST