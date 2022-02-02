FPJ Ed: Dr.Shailendra Mehta, Director of MICA, appointed as Vice Chairman of IIA

Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director, MICA, Ahmedabad, has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Governing Body of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla, a premier research institute for advanced study in Humanities and Social Sciences, by the Ministry of Education while also being made the member of the Society of IIAS along with 26 other experts . Dr. Mehta, who was appointed as a member of the Mission High-Level Committee (MHLC) of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) a year and a half ago by the Ministry of Education, headed Auro University (as Chairman of the Board of Management and Acting Vice- Chancellor) and Ahmedabad University (as Provost/Vice-Chancellor).

Dr. Mehta, who has consulted with and taught senior executives from North America, Europe, Africa and Asia and has done programmes for civil services officers was also the Visiting Professor of Business Policy at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM‐A) and taught Economics and Strategic Management at Purdue University for 16 years before joining MICA.

Regarded as one the top researchers in the field of strategy in the country, Dr. Mehta's work has been discussed worldwide and profiled in over ten languages, including Chinese, Russian, French, German and Arabic and his research was the subject of a full‐length review by the Economist.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:35 PM IST