Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) To Accept Admissions For A Variety Of Courses, Check List Below

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), One of India's most reputed universities in the domain of technical education, is now accepting admissions for the academic year 2024-2025.

What are the degree programs being offered?

1. B. Tech

For its B. Tech program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's JEE (Main) 2024 Paper 1 Rank. For more information, candidates can visit https://www.jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

2. B. Arch

For its B. Arch program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's JEE (Main) - 2024 Paper 2 Rank. For more information, candidates can visit https://www.jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

3. M. Tech

For its M. Tech program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's GATE Score/Non-Gate score (referring to a written test conducted by NSUT). For more information, candidates can visit http://www.nsut.ac.in

4. B. Des

For its B. Des program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's score of UCEED/National or State Level Examination in "Design" or "Allied Design Field". For more information, candidates can visit http://www.nsut.ac.in

5. M.Sc (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

For its M.Sc program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's score of CUET-2024. For more information, candidates can visit http://www.nsut.ac.in

6. MA (English, Applied Psychology)

For its MA program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's score of CUET-2024. For more information, candidates can visit http://www.nsut.ac.in

7. BBA

For its BBA program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's score of CUET-2024. For more information, candidates can visit http://www.cmacadmissions.com

6. MBA

For its MBA program, the admission criteria involves CAT-2023 or MAT-2023/24 score in addition to personal interview. For more information, candidates can visit http://www.cmacadmissions.com

7. MBA-IEV

For its MBA-IEV program, the admission criteria involves a written test plus personal interview. For more information, candidates can visit http://www.cmacadmissions.com

For detailed information regarding Eligibility Criteria, Reservation, Admission Procedure, Counseling Schedules, Application process as well as other updates or notifications related to admission, candidates can regularly visit http://www/nsut.ac.in