 Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) To Accept Admissions For A Variety Of Courses, Check List Below
The degree programs being offered include B. Tech, B. Arch, M. Tech, B. Des, M.Sc, MA, BBA, MBA and MBA-IEV. For latest updates or notifications related to admission, candidates can regularly visit http://www/nsut.ac.in

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) | getmyuni.com

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), One of India's most reputed universities in the domain of technical education, is now accepting admissions for the academic year 2024-2025.

What are the degree programs being offered?

1. B. Tech

For its B. Tech program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's JEE (Main) 2024 Paper 1 Rank. For more information, candidates can visit https://www.jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

2. B. Arch

For its B. Arch program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's JEE (Main) - 2024 Paper 2 Rank. For more information, candidates can visit https://www.jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

3. M. Tech

For its M. Tech program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's GATE Score/Non-Gate score (referring to a written test conducted by NSUT). For more information, candidates can visit http://www.nsut.ac.in

4. B. Des

For its B. Des program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's score of UCEED/National or State Level Examination in "Design" or "Allied Design Field". For more information, candidates can visit http://www.nsut.ac.in

5. M.Sc (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

For its M.Sc program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's score of CUET-2024. For more information, candidates can visit http://www.nsut.ac.in

6. MA (English, Applied Psychology)

For its MA program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's score of CUET-2024. For more information, candidates can visit http://www.nsut.ac.in

7. BBA

For its BBA program, the admission criteria involves the candidate's score of CUET-2024. For more information, candidates can visit http://www.cmacadmissions.com

6. MBA

For its MBA program, the admission criteria involves CAT-2023 or MAT-2023/24 score in addition to personal interview. For more information, candidates can visit http://www.cmacadmissions.com

7. MBA-IEV

For its MBA-IEV program, the admission criteria involves a written test plus personal interview. For more information, candidates can visit http://www.cmacadmissions.com

For detailed information regarding Eligibility Criteria, Reservation, Admission Procedure, Counseling Schedules, Application process as well as other updates or notifications related to admission, candidates can regularly visit http://www/nsut.ac.in

