MHT CET BDes 2023: Counselling Registration Ends Today; Direct Link Here

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, is about to close its registration window for BDesign program counselling registration today, i.e. July 11, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates still get a chance to apply for Maharashtra CET BDes counselling from the official website - bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org till 5 pm.

Following that, registration, document verification and confirmation of applications other than CAP seats will be continued till the cut-off date for all types of admissions till July 12 up to 5 pm. This will be done through online E- verification by the scrutiny centre or physical verification at the physical scrutiny centre. Candidates must note that Maharashtra CET BDes counselling applications registered after July 11 will be considered only for non-CAP seats.

Steps to register for MAHA BDes Counselling Registration Form 2023:

1. Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

2. On the homepage, click on new registration

3. Answer this question - MAH-B.Design-CET 2023 If yes, enter the registration number and roll number.

4. Click on, check CET Details button

5. Verify the details by clicking on the save and next button

6. Provide the required details, including name, gender, mobile number, and email address

7. Now, enter the generated password and then confirm it

8. Register by entering all the asked details

9. Login to the CAP Portal

10. Upload the document to complete the CAP registration process

Documents required for MHT CET BDes Counselling Registration 2023

Candidates have to get their documents verified by the specified deadline. The following documents are required for the Maharashtra CAP registration process:

SSC mark sheets

HSC mark sheet

Passport-size photo

A scanned copy of the signature

Caste certificate (if applicable)