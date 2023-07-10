MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Last Date To Register Today For B.E, B.Tech Courses

MHT CET 2023 Counselling | Representative image

The registration for MHT CET 2023 Counselling for B.E, B.Tech degrees are ongoing in the state. Recently State Common Entrance Cell (MAH CET Cell) has extended the Registration date for the second time. The MHT CET 2023 registration for candidates was extended till July 10. Today is the last date to register for the MHT CET BE/ B. Tech Courses 2023.

Furthermore, the last date for document validation and online application confirmation for enrollment has been extended until July 11. Students have the option of having their documentation assessed physically at the centre or online through an e-scrutiny centre.

Candidates who have not yet registered for the counselling cycles are allowed to do so at the MHT CET’s official website at fe2023.mahacet.org.

Applications received and verified after July 10 will subsequently only be evaluated for non-CAP seats. The counselling registration deadline has been extended for the second time, with the latest extension concluding on July 7.

Application Fees

For candidates from the state of Maharashtra who fall under the reserved category and for applicants who have a disability, the fee is Rs 600. Children of NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and Foreign Nationals would be required to make a Rs 5,000 deposit.

For general category candidates, applicants who reside outside the state of Maharashtra, and children of Indian workers in Gulf Countries, the application fee has been set at Rs 800.

Steps To Register for MHT CET 2023 Counselling: