MHT CET Counselling 2023: Last Date For Registration Of BE, BTech Extended; Check Details

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for MHT CET counselling 2023 for engineering courses until July 10. Candidates who have passed the MHT CET 2023 can register for BE, BTech, and Integrated MTech programmes on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

The document verification and application form validation will take place till July 11. Students can have their documents verified either online through an e-scrutiny centre or in person.

The application fee for the MHT CET 2023 counselling process is Rs. 800 for general category candidates, applicants from outside the state of Maharashtra, and children of Indian workers in the Gulf Countries, and Rs. 600 for candidates from the state of Maharashtra who fall under the reserved category and applicants who have disabilities. The required deposit is Rs 5,000 for children of NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and foreign nationals.

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Documents required

Registration form.

MHT CET result 2023.

MHT CET 2023 admit card.

Class 10, 12 passing certificate and marksheets.

JEE Main mark sheet.

Domicile certificate (for candidates from Maharashtra).

Caste certificate (if any).

Eligibility certificate for economically weaker section (If any).

Character certificate.

Migration certificate.

School leaving certificate.

After the verification of documents, candidates will be able to fill their preferences for colleges and courses. Based on the web options filled by candidates, the seats will be allotted. Candidates will have to report to the allotted institutes within a given time period.