MHT CET 2024 Schedule Out: Check Exam Dates Here

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra has released the tentative schedule for MHT CET 2024. According to the schedule, MHT CET 2024 exams starts on March 2 and will conclude on May 12, 2024.

The MHT CET 2024 exam will include three subjects: mathematics or biology, physics, and chemistry.

Weightage for MHT CET 2024:

When creating the MHT CET question paper, 20% of the emphasis will be on the Class 11 syllabus and 80% on the Class 12 syllabus.

The exam will last 180 minutes.

Marking scheme for MHT CET 2024:

For Mathematics section: 2 marks for each correct.

For physics and chemistry sections: One mark for each correct answer.

There will be no penalty for incorrect answers.

Check MHT CET 2024 schedule (Tentative)

Exam: Dates

MAH-BEd MEd: March 2, 2024

MAH MEd CET: March 2, 2024

MAH-M PEd CET: March 3, March 4, 2024

MAH-B Ed (General and Special) B Ed ELCT-CET: March 2, 2024

MAH-B PEd -CET: March 7, March 8, 2024

MAH- MBA, MMS-CET: March 9, March 10, 2024

MAH-M ARCH CET: March 11, 2024

MAH-M HMCT CET: March 11, 2024

MAH- LLB 3 years: March 12, March 13, 2024

MAH-MCA CET: March 14, 2024

MAH-B Design CET: April 6, 2024

MAH-BHMCT CET: April 13, 2024

MHT CET: April 16, 2024

MAH-BA, BSc, BEd: May 2, 2024

MAH- LLB 5 years: May 3, 2024

MAH-BSc Nursing CET: May 7, 2024

MAH-ANM -GNM CET: May 8, 2024

MAH-AAC CET: May 12, 2024

MAH-AAC CET, PGO-CET, M Sc: May 12, 2024