MH CET 3-Year LLB Round 2 Allotment Result OUT; Direct Link

The MH CET 3-year LLB round 2 allotment result has been released today on August 25, by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra. If you are a candidate who registered for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) round two, you can now check your MH CET 3-year LLB allotment result at cetcell.mahacet.org

Candidates who received a seat in the MH CET 3-year LLB CAP round 2 must report to colleges by August 29 to confirm their admission. The admitted candidates will be posted on the portal on August 30 by the different law schools.

According to the authority, new registrations and form editing for CAP Round 3 have started. Candidates whose names appear on the final merit list of the CAP round one will not be permitted to edit. The third CAP round for the MH CET 3-year LLB programme will take place from August 31 to September 2.

MHT CET LLB 3-year CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How to check

Candidates can download the MHT CET 3-year LLB round two results by following the steps below.

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the CAP Round Admissions.

Now click on the MH CET 3-year LLB programme.

Click on the ‘Check Vacancy/Allotment’ tab.

Now select the allotment round, that is round 2 and enter your application ID.

The MH CET 3-year LLB second allotment result 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Download the MH CET LLB round two list and take a printout for future reference.