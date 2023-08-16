 MAH CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2023 Round 1 Final Merit List OUT; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2023 Round 1 Final Merit List OUT; Check Details

MAH CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2023 Round 1 Final Merit List OUT; Check Details

MH CET 3-year LLB Counselling 2023: Candidates can check the merit lists on the official website, llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
MAH 3-year LLB counseling 2023 released | Representational Pic

The merit list for the first phase of MAH 3-year LLB counseling 2023 has been released by the state Common Entrance Test cell, Maharashtra. Applicants who registered for the Common Admission Process (CAP) round 1 can now directly check the merit list on the official website: llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

It must further be noted that the CET cell has issued the merit list for applicants belonging to Maharashtra, non-Maharashtra, and ex-servicemen categories. Applicants must hereby also note that the final merit list PDF includes CAP form number, state merit number, name of candidate, gender, date of birth, previous category, category, candidature type, minority details, physically handicapped status, ex-servicemen, orphan, CET marks, PG%, UG%, HSC%, SSC %, remarks, and eligibility for open.

“The review of the documents uploaded shows that the candidates have not taken document uploading seriously. Some candidates have uploaded a layout plan at degree marks memo place. Though the Aadhar card was not asked for, it has been uploaded. It is the breach of Hon. Supreme Court directions regarding Aadhar Card,” added the cell.

Applicants must further take note that the CET cell asked them to study the notices carefully and thereafter make rectifications in the second round. “These 9,662 candidates can eligible for Round III as per the declared Schedule if they comply with the deficiencies in Round III,” it stated.

Read Also
MAH MBA CET Provisional Merit List Out At cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link Here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Protest Erupts In Nadia District After Death Of Student At Jadavpur University

WATCH: Protest Erupts In Nadia District After Death Of Student At Jadavpur University

CBSE CTET 2023 Admit Cards To Release On August 18: Steps To Download, Exam Pattern, And Pass Marks

CBSE CTET 2023 Admit Cards To Release On August 18: Steps To Download, Exam Pattern, And Pass Marks

What After 12th (Science)? These 10 Career Options May Help You

What After 12th (Science)? These 10 Career Options May Help You

KCET Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today At kea.kar.nic.in; Know How To...

KCET Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today At kea.kar.nic.in; Know How To...

Kerala: College Suspends 6 Students For Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Visually Impaired Professor

Kerala: College Suspends 6 Students For Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Visually Impaired Professor