MAH CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2023 Round 1 Final Merit List OUT; Check Details

MAH 3-year LLB counseling 2023 released | Representational Pic

The merit list for the first phase of MAH 3-year LLB counseling 2023 has been released by the state Common Entrance Test cell, Maharashtra. Applicants who registered for the Common Admission Process (CAP) round 1 can now directly check the merit list on the official website: llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

It must further be noted that the CET cell has issued the merit list for applicants belonging to Maharashtra, non-Maharashtra, and ex-servicemen categories. Applicants must hereby also note that the final merit list PDF includes CAP form number, state merit number, name of candidate, gender, date of birth, previous category, category, candidature type, minority details, physically handicapped status, ex-servicemen, orphan, CET marks, PG%, UG%, HSC%, SSC %, remarks, and eligibility for open.

“The review of the documents uploaded shows that the candidates have not taken document uploading seriously. Some candidates have uploaded a layout plan at degree marks memo place. Though the Aadhar card was not asked for, it has been uploaded. It is the breach of Hon. Supreme Court directions regarding Aadhar Card,” added the cell.

Applicants must further take note that the CET cell asked them to study the notices carefully and thereafter make rectifications in the second round. “These 9,662 candidates can eligible for Round III as per the declared Schedule if they comply with the deficiencies in Round III,” it stated.

