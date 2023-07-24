MAH MBA CET Provisional Merit List Out At cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link Here

MAH MBA 2023 Counselling | CET Maharashtra

MAH MBA CET 2023 provisional merit list for the CAP round has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates can check and download the MAH MBA CAP provisional merit list through the official website at mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

The application ID and date of birth (DoB) are required to access and download the MAH MBA CET CAP round provisional merit list 2023.

The MAH MBA CET provisional merit list includes the name of the candidate, application ID, gender, university, category, exam name, exam score, exam percentile, and academic scores.

Direct Link for MAH MBA CET Provisional Merit List

The CET Cell has also released the list of candidates whose names are not in the provisional merit to get admission into first-year MBA and MMS courses.

Steps to download MAH MBA CET Provisional Merit List 2023:

Visit the official website- mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

Click on the MBA provisional merit list link from the important links section.

Enter the required credentials.

The merit lists will appear on the screen.

Download the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

