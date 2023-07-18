MAH MBA Counselling 2023: Check Entire Schedule Here For Admission

MAH MBA Counselling 2023 | CET Maharashtra

MAH MBA counselling 2023 schedule is out. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the complete schedule for admissions into the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programmes offered by the state colleges. As per the schedule, the round-1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 1.

Those candidates are interested can register for MAH MBA counselling 2023 till tomorrow, July 19 through the official website at mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

There will be three rounds of counselling. The second and third rounds of counselling will begin from August 5 and August 14, respectively.

Check complete Schedule here

Registration and uploading of documents: Till July 19

Verification of documents and confirmation of application form: Till July 20

Display of provisional merit list: July 22

Submission of grievances against the provisional merit list: July 23 to July 25

Display of final merit list: July 27

Display of provisional category-wise seats: July 27

CAP round 1 details

Submission and confirmation of option form: July 28 to July 30

Display of provisional allotment: August 1

Accepting the offered seat by candidate: August 2 to August 4 up to 3 pm

Reporting to the allotted institute: August 2 to August 4 up to 5 pm

CAP round 2

Display of provisional vacant seats: August 5

Submission and confirmation of option form: August 6 to August 8

Display of provisional allotment: August 10

Accepting the offered seat by candidate: August 11 to August 13 up to 3 pm

Reporting to the allotted institute: August 11 to August 13 up to 5 pm

CAP round 3

Display of provisional vacant seats: August 14

Submission and confirmation of option form: August 16 to August 18

Display of provisional allotment: August 20

Accepting the offered seat by candidate: August 21 to August 23 up to 3 pm

Reporting to the allotted institute: August 21 to August 23 up to 5 pm

