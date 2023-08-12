MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2023: Check Your Seat Allotment Today

MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2023 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

In a highly anticipated update for candidates seeking admission to various courses, the MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result for the year 2023 is set to be released today, August 12. Candidates will have to accept the assigned seat through their candidate login between August 13 to August 16, 2023.

This significant announcement comes as a crucial step in the Common Admission Process (CAP) for various courses offered in Maharashtra.

Steps to check MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2023:

1. Visit the Official Website: To access your MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result, go to the official website at mahacet.org.

2. Locate the Result Link: On the homepage, look for the "CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2023" link. Click on it to proceed.

3. Enter Your Details: Provide your required credentials, which may include your registration number, date of birth, and other relevant information.

4. View Your Allotment: After entering the details, your MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the seat allotment letter and get its hard copy for future.

Link to download will be made accessible once the list is out. Following that, MHT CET CAP Seat Allotment for the second round was announced on August 3.

As the MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result is unveiled today, candidates can expect to access the official website for further information and updates.

Read Also MHT CET CAP 2023 Round II Seat Allotment Result Declared At fe2023.mahacet.org

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)