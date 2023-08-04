 MHT CET CAP 2023 Round II Seat Allotment Result Today At fe2023.mahacet.org
MHT CET CAP 2023 Round II Seat Allotment Result Today At fe2023.mahacet.org

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
MHT CET CAP 2023 Round II Seat Allotment Result | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The provisional allotment of CAP Round II results for B.E and B.Tech courses will be released today, August 3 at 9 pm by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MH CET). Candidates can view their MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results for B.E. and B.Tech once the results are declared at fe2023.mahacet.org.

Below is the direct link given to check results once the link is active.

Direct link: MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment result

The official notice in the website reads, "Allotment for CAP-II will be displayed by 09:00 PM."

Candidates allotted seats in CAP Round II will have to pay the seat acceptance fee online through his/her login from Aug 4 to Aug 6, also they need to report to their allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting requisite documents and payment of fee after CAP Round II from Aug 4 to Aug 6.

The Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III will be released on August 7.

Steps to check MHT CET CAP 2023 Round II Seat Allotment Result:

Visit the official website at fe2023.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment link.

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take its printout for future use.

