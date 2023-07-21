MH BSc Nursing CAP 2023 Registration Extended Till July 25 at cetcell.net.in

MH BSc Nursing CAP 2023 | i-stock (Representational Pic)

Centralized Admission Process (CAP) schedule for BSc nursing programmes 2023 has been revised by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Eligible and interested candidates can register themselves for admissions into BSc Nursing by July 25. Candidates can apply for MH BSc Nursing counselling 2023 through the official website at cetcell.net.in/NURSING-2023.

Direct Link Here for MH BSc Nursing

Originally the last date for registration of BSc nursing courses was July 20.

"Candidate's should ascetrain their eligibility as per Information Brochure before applying for the Centralized Admission Process," the CET cell said in an official notice.

Here is the schedule for MH CET BSc Nursing counselling 2023 :

Online registration and submission of CAP application form (Session Applied): Up to July 25 till 11:59 pm

Payment of registration fees through online payment gateway. (Non Refundable): Up to July 26 till 11:59 pm

Uploading of all required colored scan originaldocuments in PDF file after successful payment: Up to July 27 till 11:59 pm

Online verification of documents: Up to July 31

Read Also Registration Deadline Extended For MH CET 3 Year LLB CAP; Apply Online here

Documents required for MH BSc Nursing Admissions 2023:

Online downloaded application form.

Copy of downloaded Admit Card.

Any photo ID proof (Aadhar Card / Driving license / PAN Card / Passport)

Copy of downloaded MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 result.

Nationality certificate, valid passport, Class 12 school leaving certificate indicating the nationality of the candidate as "INDIAN"

Certificate for Age (SSC passing certificate or valid passport)

SSC (or equivalent) Marksheet

SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate

HSC (or equivalent) marksheet

HSC (or equivalent) passing certificate

Medical fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner

Caste certificate

EWS certificate

PwD certificate