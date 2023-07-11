Registration Deadline Extended For MH CET 3 Year LLB CAP; Apply Online here

Deadline Extended For MH CET 3 Year LLB CAP | Representative image

According to the State CET Cell, Maharashtra, the MH CET 3-year LLB CAP registration has extended its deadline. All the candidates from Maharashtra State (MS) and outside Maharashtra State (OMS) candidates can now register until July. Following that, several other candidates such as - Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign Nationals, and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) can register till July 31.

The decision to extend the registration dates is to provide more candidates with several opportunities to apply. The registration process requires candidates to upload the required documents and fill in the application forms. The e-verification team will conduct an e-scrutiny of the uploaded documents and filled-in application forms to verify the authenticity and accuracy of the submitted information.

MH CET 3 Year LLB CAP Registration: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Open your web browser and go to the official Maharashtra CET counselling website - llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the website, locate and click on the CAP (Centralized Admission Process) registration portal. Look for the section specifically for 3-year LLB admissions.

Step 3: Within the 3-year LLB section, find the option for new registration. Click on it and provide all the required details as prompted. This may include personal information, educational qualifications, contact details, etc.

Step 4: Once you have completed the registration, proceed to fill out the online application and choice filling the form. This form typically allows you to select your preferred colleges or courses in the order of your preference.

Step 5: After filling out the form, make sure to submit the prescribed fee as mentioned by the counselling authority. Once the fee payment is complete, review your application details carefully. If everything looks accurate, click on the final submission button to complete the registration process.

Important Documents:

Passport-size photo.

- Scanned signature.

- Class 10 mark sheet.

- Class 12 mark sheet.

- Conversion Certificate.

- MAH-LL.B 2023 CET scorecard.

-Copy of MH CET Law application form.

- Domicile certificate or school leaving certificate.