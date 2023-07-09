MP: UMC Gives 24-Hour Deadline To Traders In Ujjain

Traders put forward their arguments before municipal officials in Topkhana on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and traders regarding removal of chicken and mutton shops in Topkhana area on Saturday witnessed angry reactions. Traders demanded that they be issued notice first.

On the other hand, the UMC has given 24 hours time to them. A proposal was passed by UMC council to remove chicken and mutton shops located on Mahakal Marg. In this regard, action is being taken by the UMC by running a campaign.

On Saturday, the UMC team reached Topkhana area and began action against chicken-mutton shops. During this, the traders objected. They said that first they should be served notice after which necessary steps can be taken to remove those.

UMC officials said that, four days ago a warning was given to remove chicken and mutton shops in the area by making ‘munadi’ (announcement). After that, there is no need to give notice. The debate between the two sides continued for a long time.

The traders were warned eventually by UMC to cover shops, remove board and goods kept outside it within 24 hours. Apart from this, the UMC team removed the goods kept outside shops by campaigning in the area.