MHT CET 2024: BTech, BE Counselling Postponed To July 14; Official Notice Inside

The registration period for the MHT CET 2024 counselling has been moved to July 14 by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The MHT CET counselling will be open to candidates who make it through the MHT CET 2024 exam.

On July 11, 2024, the centralised admission procedure for bachelor's, doctor's, and bachelor's degrees in pharmacy (BPharmacy, Pharm D), bachelor's in hotel management and catering technology (BHMCT), and bachelor's in design (BDesign) will start.

The official notice dated July 9 states that the CAP has already started for two professional courses in higher education and three professional courses in technical education, in addition to direct second-year admissions to degree programmes under the agriculture department and nine professional courses.

"The State CET CELL has conducted a number of CETs and their results have also been declared. The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) has already commenced for 09 professional courses and Direct second year admission to degree under Agriculture Department, 02 professional courses of Higher Education and 03 Professional Courses of Technical Education," read the official notice.

How to apply?

Candidates who meet the requirements can register for the MHT CET 2024 counselling by going to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.



-Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

-Select the registration link for MHT CET Counselling 2024 from the homepage.

-Finish the registration process and log in.

-Complete the application and attach the necessary files.

-Submit the form and pay the required fee.

-Print the page out for your records.