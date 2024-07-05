MHT CET Counselling 2024: CAP Schedule Released, Admissions To Begin Soon

IStock images

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) counselling 2024, which will facilitate admissions into various technical and higher education programs through MHT CET 2024.

According to the announcement, the counselling for MBA will start from July 9, while counselling for BE and BTech programs will start from July 10. Eligibility for counselling is based on qualification in the respective program-specific exams.

The CET cell has already conducted exams and declared results for MHT CET 2024 across multiple subjects. Currently, CAP counselling is underway for nine professional courses and direct admissions to the second year of agricultural degrees.

Here is the tentative schedule for MAH CET counselling 2024:

- MCA: July 6

- 5-year LLB, BA, BSc-BEd, BEd-MEd: July 8

- MBA, MMS, ME, MTech, MArch: July 9

- BE, BTech, 3-year LLB: July 10

- BPharmacy, PharmD, BHMCT, BPEd, MPEd: July 11

- BDesign, BEd, MEd: July 12

- MPharm, MHMCT: July 13

- Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE), Direct Second Year Pharmacy (DSP): July 16

In addition, the CET cell has initiated registration for facility centres involved in the CAP counselling process. Interested colleges can register on the portal fcreg2024.mahacet.org by July 6. These centres will provide essential facilities such as computers, printers, scanners, counselling halls, waiting rooms, portable drinking water, and washrooms. The centres will also handle tasks like registration, document verification, application confirmation, and form submission for CAP rounds 1, 2, and 3.

The cell has emphasized that colleges selected to host these facility centres must adhere to strict guidelines. Any complaints regarding the facilities provided will prompt appropriate action by the authorities.