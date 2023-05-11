MHT CET 2023 admit card to be out soon for PCB group at mahacet.org

MHT CET 2023 admit card | File

Mumbai: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MHT CET Cell) will soon release the MHT CET 2023 Admit card for the PCB group.

The admit card will be available for the candidates to download from the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

However the admit cards have not been released yet.

To download the admit card, candidates will need their application number and password.

As per the official notice, the admit card of MHT CET 2023 PCB group was scheduled to release on May 10, 2023.

Exam Date for MHT CET 2023 PCB Group

The PCB group examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 20, 2023.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination hall.

Steps to download MHT CET 2023 Admit Card for PCB Group:

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MHTCET 2023 link available under CET link.

A new page will open where candidates can click on MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link available on the page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.