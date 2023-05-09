MHT CET 2023: PCM both shifts exam ends for today, last paper on May 12

MHT CET 2023 PCM exam | Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 shift 1& 2 PCM subjects exam has ended for today.

The MHT CET 2023 PCM exam will be held till May 12, 2023 while the MHT CET 2023 PCB exams will start from May 15 to 20.

As per the exam pattern, the MHT CET 2023 exam will be held for 180 minutes.

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions for a total of 200 marks. There will be no negative marking for the wrong attempts.

Direct link to download MHT CET 2023 Admit Card

Candidates check the MHT CET 2023 exam analysis soon.

The MHT CET 2023 PCM exam will be held till May 12, 2023 while the MHT CET 2023 PCB exams from May 15 to 20, 2023.

As per the exam pattern, the MHT CET 2023 exam will be held for 180 minutes. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions for a total of 200 marks. There will be no negative marking for the wrong attempts.

Steps to download MHT CET 2023 admit card:

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MHTCET 2023 link available under CET link.

A new page will open where candidates can click on MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link available on the page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.