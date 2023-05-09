 MHT CET 2023: PCM both shifts exam ends for today, last paper on May 12
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMHT CET 2023: PCM both shifts exam ends for today, last paper on May 12

MHT CET 2023: PCM both shifts exam ends for today, last paper on May 12

The MHT CET 2023 PCM exam will be held till May 12, 2023 while the MHT CET 2023 PCB exams will start from May 15 to 20.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
MHT CET 2023 PCM exam | Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 shift 1& 2 PCM subjects exam has ended for today.

The MHT CET 2023 PCM exam will be held till May 12, 2023 while the MHT CET 2023 PCB exams will start from May 15 to 20.

As per the exam pattern, the MHT CET 2023 exam will be held for 180 minutes.

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions for a total of 200 marks. There will be no negative marking for the wrong attempts.

Read Also
Maharashtra CET Cell releases MH-CET 2023 exam dates; Check dates for MBA/MCA/BEd/MEd here
article-image

Direct link to download MHT CET 2023 Admit Card

Candidates check the MHT CET 2023 exam analysis soon.

The MHT CET 2023 PCM exam will be held till May 12, 2023 while the MHT CET 2023 PCB exams from May 15 to 20, 2023.

As per the exam pattern, the MHT CET 2023 exam will be held for 180 minutes. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions for a total of 200 marks. There will be no negative marking for the wrong attempts.

Steps to download MHT CET 2023 admit card:

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

  • Click on MHTCET 2023 link available under CET link.

  • A new page will open where candidates can click on MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link available on the page.

  • Enter the required details and click on submit.

  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the admit card and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur violence: Bihar govt. rescued 170 stranded students via flight

Manipur violence: Bihar govt. rescued 170 stranded students via flight

MHT CET 2023: PCM both shifts exam ends for today, last paper on May 12

MHT CET 2023: PCM both shifts exam ends for today, last paper on May 12

Manabadi TS Inter results 2023: over 55 per cent pass Telangana exams

Manabadi TS Inter results 2023: over 55 per cent pass Telangana exams

Odisha: 24-year-old candidate arrested for using Bluetooth in army recruitment exam

Odisha: 24-year-old candidate arrested for using Bluetooth in army recruitment exam

Afghan women launches own enterprises due to ban on education by Taliban

Afghan women launches own enterprises due to ban on education by Taliban