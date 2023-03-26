Maharashtra CET Cell releases MH-CET 2023 exam dates; Check dates for MBA/MCA/BEd/MEd here

MH CET Cell has released the MHT CET 2023 registration date | File

Maharashtra-Common Entrance Test Cell (MH-CET Cell) has released the MHT CET 2023 registration date and exam date for admission to various professional degrees and postgraduate degrees courses for the academic year 2023-24.

Candidates can apply for the state common entrance examination for the academic year 2023-24 through the official website- mahacet.org.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to the courses will be conducted at various examination centres in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra. The MH MBA CET 2023 exam has started on March 25, 2023.

MHT CET 2023: Exam Dates for the AY 2023-24

MBA CET 2023: March 25 - March 26, 2023

MCA CET 2023: March 27, 2023

BEd/MEd CET 2023: April 2, 2023

BA/BSc/BEd CET 2023: April 2, 2023

AAC CET 2023: April 16, 2023

Maha Vidhi 5 years CET 2023: April 20, 2023

MPEd CET 2023: April 23, 2023

BEd CET 2023: April 23- April 25, 2023

Maha Vidhi 3 years CET 2023: May 2- May 3, 2023

MHT-CET PCM Group 2023: April 9 2023 - April 13, 2023

MHT-CET PCB Group 2023: April 14 - April April 20, 2023

BPED CET 2023: April 3, 2023

MED CET 2023: April 9, 2023

B.Design CET 2023: April 30, 2023

MBA CET is scheduled for March 25 and 26, an official from the CET Cell said, “Nearly 1.31 lakh have enrolled for the MBA CET. The cell needs to assure that each student is accommodated in proper computer centres and location preference is always given to female and PwD students."