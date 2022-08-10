MH LAW CET exam 2022: Students write to CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM, Uddhav Thackeray after missing exams due to server issue

Photo: Representative Image

Around 200 LLB Common Entrance Test (CET) aspirants on Tuesday could not appear for the exam due to technical issues with the server faced at the centre at Kasarvadawli in Thane. Amid this, a few concerned students have written a letter to the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv-Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, the commissioner and competent authority for State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai Ravindra S. Jagtap (IAS) requesting to take a look into the matter on a priority basis and also rescheduled the exam as soon as possible.

The officials at the MBC Park exam centre at Kasarvadawli cited server issues to be the reason for students being unable to give their exams.

"We have noted down the hall ticket details of all the students who could not appear for the exam and have ensured that the exams are scheduled only for these students post-August 21, 2022," officials at the exam centre said.

Abhilash Ulhas Dawre, social activist and also one of the students who was appearing for the exam said, "I stayed in Ambernath and reached the centre well in time for my 7:30 am scheduled exam time. Most of the students along with me submitted their hall tickets and entered the exam hall but could not log in. After 20 minutes, we were given a different login and tried again. When nothing worked and the time was running out, the authorities there asked us to step out for the next batch and cited server issues. Many students along with me gathered outside the centre demanding an answer but to no avail. Now at least they should give another date as soon as possible but we are waiting for it."

Dawre further added, "I have written a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv-Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Ravindra S.Jagtap (IAS) the commissioner and competent authority for state common entrance test cell, Mumbai to look into the matter on urgent basis and also give us the new date soon."

Aniruddha Sonawane, another student appearing for the exam said, "We work hard to give the competitive exams and also reach the examination centre on time even coming from a far distance but the authorities don't understand our problems. I reached the centre travelling for one and half hours thinking that I will give the exam but did not think that such an issue could take place. At first, the authorities kept us waiting for half an hour and they told us that server issues will be sorted out soon but they kept us waiting for another two hours and after four hours and upon raising concern, they said we are working on it and later they said the exams will be held later. Abhilash Dawre has written to the Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM and I and a few of the students are supporting him."

Priyanka Mahale, Anushree Kori and Kashish Shaikh who were at the centre appearing for the LLB CET exam 2022 are also showing support to Abhilash Dawre. The students are further demanding from the competent authorities that they should not keep us in dark and inform the next examination date soon.

Speaking with the FPJ correspondent Ravindra S. Jagtap (IAS), commissioner and competent authority, state common entrance test cell, Mumbai said, "There was a server issue at the Kasarwadawli in Thane centre during the MH LAW CET exam 2022 and the reason few students were not able to give the examinations. We have taken the hall ticket details of all the students who were not able to give the examinations and we will reschedule the exams for them on 26th August or after that. We already have a buffer date in mind and accordingly, we will plan for it. I have assured the students that their year will not be wasted. We have asked them to keep checking the websites for the dates. I think the students don't have patience. The exams at other centres were conducted smoothly. If they have written a letter to the Maharashtra CM and deputy CM and other leaders then they have the freedom to do so. We will be declaring the next date for the exams soon."