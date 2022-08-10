JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To End Tomorrow

JEE Advanced 2022: Know about documents required | IStock Images

Tomorrow, August 11, is the last day to submit applications for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022. Candidates have until August 11(5 PM) to submit applications on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in . The JEE Advanced application fee is Rs 2,800 for candidates in the general category and Rs 1,400 for those in the reserved category.

Before applying, aspirants must create a JEE Advanced USER ID and password. The following documents must be uploaded: Class 10 Pass Certificate or Date of Birth Certificate; Class 12 Marksheet; Caste Certificate, if applicable; PwD Certificate; Scribe Request Letter; and, for students whose names differ from those on their Class 10 or Birth Certificates, a gazette notification demonstrating the name change.

To Register for JEE Advanced 2022:

Visit the JEE Advanced 2022 website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Fill out all the necessary information to complete the registration procedure.

Pay the application cost that is not refundable.

then send in your application.

The confirmation document should be saved and printed out for future use.