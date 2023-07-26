Meta's Technology To Boost Skill Development In Odisha: Education Minister

Meta's Technology To Boost Skill Development In Odisha | Pixabay

In a significant step towards skill development in the state, Odisha's Education Minister announced the adoption of Meta's Technology to revolutionize the education structure. The move aims to equip students with advanced technical expertise and empower them for a future driven by technology.

Speaking at the launch event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently met with Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, in New Delhi to explore the potential of the company's technology in skill development.

Meta's Technology, a cutting-edge learning platform, offers a diverse range of courses designed to develop industry-relevant skills. With a focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data science, and blockchain, the platform aims to equip students with the tools necessary to thrive in the digital age.

During the meeting, Minister Pradhan also highlighted the vast potential for young entrepreneurs to leverage Meta's technology to grow their businesses.

Moreover, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated that the National Education Policy envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages technology-driven education.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to digital transformation, Pradhan extended an invitation to Meta to actively participate in strengthening the Digital India and Skill India initiatives.

As Odisha embraces Metas Technology to boost skill development, stakeholders are hopeful that this forward-looking approach will position the state as a hub for technological innovation and a driving force in India's digital transformation journey. The partnership with Meta's Technology is set to shape the future of education in Odisha and empower its students to excel on both national and global stages.

