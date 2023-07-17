Odisha BEd Result 2023 Out at samsodisha.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Odisha BEd Result 2023 Out | Representational pic

Odisha's Department of Higher Education today announced the results of BEd entrance exam. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores at samsodisha.gov.in. Those candidates who have qualified can participate in the counselling process. The Provisional seat allotment result for the first round will be published on July 24 at 2 pm. Those selected will have to report at allotted institutions between July 25 to July 29.

Candidates who take admission in the first round can apply for slide up from July 25 to 30.

The selection list for the second round will be published on July August 7 at 2 pm.

Direct link to check SAMS Odisha BEd result 2023

Steps to check Odisha BEd Result 2023:

Visit the official site samsodisha.gov.in and then to the BEd tab or use the link given above.

Open the link to check BEd entrance test results.

Now, enter your roll number and login.

Check your result and save the page for future uses.