JEECUP 2024: Application Correction Window Closes May 13 For UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic), Exam On June 13

Representational Pic

The exam schedule for the UPJEE JEECUP 2024 has officially been released by the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic).

According to the official notification released, the UPJEE JEECUP 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on June 13. The exam will conclude on June 20, 2024. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format.

"The joint entrance examination (Polytechnic) for the year 2024 is scheduled to be conducted between 13.06.2024 to 20.06.2024 (with a public holiday on 17.06.2024 and reserved days on 19.06.2024 and 20.06.2024). It is ensured that the examination will take place on the mentioned dates,” mentioned the official notification.

The admit card for the above-mentioned exam is expected to be released soon. However, there is no official confirmation of the date.

Candidates who have registered for the said exam can check the exam schedule on the official website.

The registration process for the said exam has been closed. The correction window for the application form started on May 11, 2024. Candidates who wish to make changes to their application form can do so by May 13, 2024.

The answer key will be made available to the candidates shortly after the conclusion of the exam. The results are also expected to be declared soon after the exam.

The JEECUP exam is conducted in order to shortlist candidates for admission procedure in polytechnic colleges in UP. The scores for this exam are accepted by both private as well as government colleges in the state.

The candidates are advised to visit the official website for all the latest and detailed information related to the above-referenced exam.