CUET UG Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Shortly; Check Full Details Here |

The CUET admit card 2024 will soon be available from the National Testing Agency (NTA). The direct download link for the CUET 2024 admit card can be found at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. Students should verify the information on their CUET hall ticket 2024 carefully, and should they find any errors, they should get in touch with NTA representatives right away.

The CUET UG hall ticket 2024 contains important details for students, such as the name, exam centre address, venue code, exam time, exam date, and more.

Candidates must bring their admit card and additional documents for identification and verification on the day of the exam.

In a recent announcement, the NTA reminded applicants not to treat the exam city notification as their hall pass and stated that admit cards would be sent out shortly.

How to download admit card?

In its most recent announcement, the NTA said that in order to obtain their Examination City Intimation slip for CUET (UG) – 2024, candidates needed to provide their Application No. and Date of Birth.

-Exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG is the official CUET website.

-To download the "CUET admit card 2024," click the link.

-It will open to a login page.

-Next, provide your login information.

-Select the "Submit" option.

-It will show the CUET admit card 2024.

-For future use, download and print copies of the CUET admit card.

CUET UG 2024

On May 15, 2024, the CUET UG 2024 in pen and paper mode will start. The CUET UG 2024 will be administered by NTA in three shifts. There will be a hybrid format for the exam. The CUET (UG)-2024 will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, with inspiration drawn from the National Education Policy (NEP).



Should they encounter any difficulties, they can reach out to 011-40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or send an email to cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Candidates must have their hall passes with them during the exam, according to the NTA.