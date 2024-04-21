CUET UG 2024 Exam Timetable OUT; Exams From May 15 To 24

Pixabay/Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the exam schedule of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate courses (CUET UG) 2024. The exams will start from May 15 with Chemistry, Biology, and English and conclude on May 24 with language papers. Students who have applied for the CUET UG 2024 can get the full timetable on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted in hybrid mode as well as in pen and paper mode. With this facility, students from rural areas can also take the exam without worring much. The online exam will be held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Odia, Malayalam, Kannada, and Urdu.

Over 63 test papers are being offered in the CUET (UG) – 2024. According to the agency, each exam will be held for 45 minutes except for Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, and General Test which will conducted for 60 minutes.

“The schedule/date sheet for the test papers to be conducted in pen and paper mode is given in Annexure 1. It is advisable to check the date and time of each opted test paper carefully. The remaining papers will be conducted in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode as per the schedule/date sheet given in Annexure 2,” the NTA stated.

Go to the official website — nta.ac.in.

Select the timetable link available on the homepage.

A PDF file containing the exam timetable will be available on the screen.

Download and save the file.

Over 250 universities, including central, state, private, and deemed institutions, will accept candidates based on their performance in the CUET UG examination. To be eligible to participate in the CUET UG, candidates must have completed class 12 or equivalent.