Meghalaya: 12 std science and commerce board results on 26 May; check megresults.nic.in for score

Meghalaya: MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022 Date has been announced by the Meghalaya Board of School Education today. MBOSE has announced on their official website that 12th results are likely to be released on May 26, 2022 on - megresults.nic.in.

Only the MBOSE 12th Commerce, Science and Vocational Results will be released. For MBOSE 12th Arts results, there is no information that has been released yet.

megresults.nic.in link is expected to be activated during the office hours.

Although there is no official report regarding the time of the results, they are speculated to be at 12pm.

Meghalaya board is also known to publish a booklet that is expected to have the names of MPBOSE 12th Toppers, result statistics and so on.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:21 PM IST