Meghalaya board examination pass percentage: 52.91% pass in Class 10, 80.75% clear Class 12 (Arts) exam

The pass percentage in Meghalaya Class 10 examination was 52.91 per cent and in Class 12 (arts stream) it was 80.75 per cent, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) said.

The results of class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination and Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream were announced by MBOSE on Thursday.

Unlike in many states where board examinations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class 10 and 12 board examinations were held in Meghalaya.

Kevinstrong Lawriniang of St Thomas Higher Secondary School, Mairang, in West Khasi Hills district topped the SSLC examination by scoring 576 marks out of 600, while Wanteibok Pator of Sawlyngdoh Higher Secondary School, Mookaiaw (575) and Khasish Samee of St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (574) and Mridumay Saha of Sherwood School, Tura (574), bagged the second and third positions respectively.

Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat of St Anthony's School topped in the HSSLC examination as he scored 462 marks out of 500, while L Kennedy Vaiphei of St Edmund's Higher Secondary School and Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa of St Anthony's were placed in the second and third position by scoring 450 and 449 marks respectively.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma took to twitter to congratulate all the successful students of both the examinations.

"Congratulations to our dear students who passed their #SSLC & #HSSLC (Arts) examinations. Kudos to the toppers who have done their parents, teachers and school/college proud! Wishing each of you a successful future. May you always shine!" Sangma tweeted.

A total of 34,003 out of 64,269 students from 630 schools cleared the SSLC examination held in 147 centres, while 20,740 out of 25,683 students from 237 schools who appeared in the HSSLC exams held in 103 centres were declared successful by the Board.

East Jaintia Hills district scored the highest pass percentage at 85.09 per cent while South West Garo Hills registered the lowest at 23.01 per cent in the SSLC examination.

In the HSSLC examination, West Khasi Hills District recorded the highest pass percentage at 92.91 per cent while South Garo Hills is the lowest with only 54 per cent.