 Meghalaya: 10,000 Youth Register For 300 BSF Constable Posts, Force Extends Hiring Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMeghalaya: 10,000 Youth Register For 300 BSF Constable Posts, Force Extends Hiring Drive

Meghalaya: 10,000 Youth Register For 300 BSF Constable Posts, Force Extends Hiring Drive

The overwhelming turnout reflects the enthusiasm of young men and women from across the state, many of whom travelled from remote villages to take part in the rally, a BSF spokesperson said. The recruitment drive, organised by the Meghalaya Frontier Headquarters of the BSF, is being held at two centres in Tura and Shillong.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Meghalaya: 10,000 Youth Register For 300 BSF Constable Posts, Force Extends Hiring Drive | File Pic

Shillong: Over 10,000 people in Meghalaya have registered for 300 constable vacancies in the Border Security Force (BSF), prompting the force to extend its ongoing recruitment drive in the state till September 18, officials said on Saturday.

The overwhelming turnout reflects the enthusiasm of young men and women from across the state, many of whom travelled from remote villages to take part in the rally, a BSF spokesperson said.

The recruitment drive, organised by the Meghalaya Frontier Headquarters of the BSF, is being held at two centres in Tura and Shillong.

Read Also
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: ABVP, NSUI, & SFI-AISA Roll Out Manifestos Ahead Of...
article-image

The drive has also recorded "a 70:30 male-to-female participation ratio, which underlines the growing aspiration of young women to join the force", he said.

FPJ Shorts
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s Property
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s Property
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport
CBI Arrests Two Cyber Fraudsters In Nashik For Duping British Nationals Through Fake Insurance Schemes
CBI Arrests Two Cyber Fraudsters In Nashik For Duping British Nationals Through Fake Insurance Schemes

"With this extension, the BSF reaffirms its commitment to empowering local youth and building a strong, inclusive and dedicated force," the spokesperson added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V...

'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V...

Tamil Nadu Govt Launches TN SPARK Initiative To Train Govt School Students In AI, Robotics, & Coding

Tamil Nadu Govt Launches TN SPARK Initiative To Train Govt School Students In AI, Robotics, & Coding

Meghalaya: 10,000 Youth Register For 300 BSF Constable Posts, Force Extends Hiring Drive

Meghalaya: 10,000 Youth Register For 300 BSF Constable Posts, Force Extends Hiring Drive

Tripura University Hosts Two-Day Workshop On National Education Policy 2020

Tripura University Hosts Two-Day Workshop On National Education Policy 2020

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 7,500 Vacancies Out; Details Here

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 7,500 Vacancies Out; Details Here