Meghalaya: 10,000 Youth Register For 300 BSF Constable Posts, Force Extends Hiring Drive | File Pic

Shillong: Over 10,000 people in Meghalaya have registered for 300 constable vacancies in the Border Security Force (BSF), prompting the force to extend its ongoing recruitment drive in the state till September 18, officials said on Saturday.

The overwhelming turnout reflects the enthusiasm of young men and women from across the state, many of whom travelled from remote villages to take part in the rally, a BSF spokesperson said.

The recruitment drive, organised by the Meghalaya Frontier Headquarters of the BSF, is being held at two centres in Tura and Shillong.

The drive has also recorded "a 70:30 male-to-female participation ratio, which underlines the growing aspiration of young women to join the force", he said.

"With this extension, the BSF reaffirms its commitment to empowering local youth and building a strong, inclusive and dedicated force," the spokesperson added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)