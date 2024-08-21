MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Choice Filling, Locking Facility To End Today | Representational Pic

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling round-1 choice-locking window will start today, August 21, according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The deadline to complete the options has also been extended by MCC. Candidates have till 11:59 p.m. today to complete the choices.

The official website to lock the choices is mcc.nic.in. The MCC has recommended that medical applicants use the "Sandes" app in order to stay informed about NEET UG counselling.

Important Dates

-By August 21 at 11:59 p.m., applicants who completed the choices and registered for the NEET UG 2024 first phase of counselling will be able to lock their choices. Today at 5:00 p.m., the Choice Locking Facility will open.

-On August 23, the round 1 seat allocation outcome will be announced. The designated institute will require the candidates to report between August 24 and August 29.

Important Instructions

Read Also West Bengal NEET UG 2024 Registration Begins; Know All Details Here

-Before locking the choice filling window, the selections entered can be changed. According to the MCC, locking the choices is required in order to receive a print of the options that were submitted within the choice locking time.

-Candidates' choices will automatically lock according to schedule if they don't lock them.

-The Counselling Committee stated that once the choices are locked, they cannot be unlocked, not even by MCC. The candidates have been warned by MCC to use caution when locking the options.



The choice filling window was originally scheduled to open on August 20 at 4 p.m. and close at 11:55 p.m. On August 20, the selections filling window was scheduled to end.