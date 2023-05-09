 Manipur violence: Bihar govt. rescued 170 stranded students via flight
The Bihar government made special arrangements for the purpose. The students felt relieved after they landed at Patna airport.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Bihar govt. rescued 170 stranded students | representative pic

Patna: Amid violence in Manipur, Bihar government rescued around 170 students from there and brought them back to Patna on Tuesday.

They claimed that the situation was ugly in Manipur last week and now it is limping back to normalcy.

The students said that violence was taking place everywhere but educational institutions were unaffected with it.

"My institute was located near the defence camp. The situation was normal there but we were facing food and drinking water problems. The hostel authority was providing food only two times," said one of the students Ashok Kumar, a student of NIT Manipur.

"Due to violence, firing and bomb explosions, the situation was scary there. Hence, we contacted our parents and the state government of Bihar. The Bihar government made special arrangements for the purpose and we returned home without any cost of airfare," said another student Ravi Sharma.

They also said that the cost of airfare from Imphal to Kolkata and Patna claimed three to four times higher.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed state chief secretary to contact the chief secretary of Manipur and make arrangements for it.

Sources said that over 300 students of Bihar are studying in Manipur and around 150 students are still there.

