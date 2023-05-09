 Rajasthan: 51 students evacuated from violence struck Manipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan: 51 students evacuated from violence struck Manipur

Rajasthan: 51 students evacuated from violence struck Manipur

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur last Wednesday, displacing thousands and killing at least 54.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
This morning 36 students in the first flight and 46 (total 82) students in the second flight left from Imphal to Kolkata. | Twitter(@_lokeshsharma)

Jaipur: Two special flights arranged by the Rajasthan government on Monday evening brought back 51 students from the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur, officials said.

Read Also
Smiles and relief as families welcome students evacuated from Manipur
article-image

The state government has also made arrangements for boarding and lodging facilities for these students, they said. On Sunday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said his government would bear the travel costs of students of Rajasthan returning home from the northeastern state, as he directed officials to ensure their safe return.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur last Wednesday, displacing thousands and killing at least 54.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Read Also
Bhopal: Stranded MP citizens, students to be airlifted from Manipur today
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cornell University's management school appoints IIT-Delhi alumnus Vishal Gaur as its dean

Cornell University's management school appoints IIT-Delhi alumnus Vishal Gaur as its dean

AP POLYCET 2023 exam tomorrow, direct link to download admit card

AP POLYCET 2023 exam tomorrow, direct link to download admit card

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 out; Here's how to check

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 out; Here's how to check

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 declared; here's how to check scores

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 declared; here's how to check scores

Rajasthan: 51 students evacuated from violence struck Manipur

Rajasthan: 51 students evacuated from violence struck Manipur