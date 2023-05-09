Bhopal: Stranded MP citizens, students to be airlifted from Manipur today

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has made arrangements to airlift its 50 citizens including students from the violence-hit Manipur. So far, the state government has information on 24 students from Madhya Pradesh who are willing to return to their home state. They would be airlifted on Tuesday noon. People wishing to return will be brought back to Madhya Pradesh, home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Monday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in touch with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh for the evacuation of the stranded Madhya Pradesh citizens and students, said the minister. State government has booked tickets of all 24 tickets for students.Meanwhile, apart from the 24 listed students, other citizens of Madhya Pradesh willing to return home can contact the officials by Tuesday noon for the same. The state government would also arrange for their safe return.

Students to be evacuated are studying at NIIT, IIT, Sports University, agriculture university of Manipur. Alliance Airlines from Imphal will fly the stranded students from Imphal to Guwahati (Assam) on Tuesday noon. They will then board another flight to Delhi, said a government communiqué on Monday. From Delhi, they will take regular flights to Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. The Delhi Resident Commissioner has been instructed to do all the necessary boarding arrangements for them at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, New Delhi. The officers concerned have informed them about the evacuation process and necessary procedures required to be completed in this regard.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home has spoken to principal secretary home, Manipur. DGP Madhya Pradesh has also held discussions with his Manipur counterpart over the safe return of the stranded students.

CM speaks to stranded students

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to the stranded students over the phone and assured them of their safe evacuation. CM office is also keeping in touch with the stranded students.