Bhopal: Residents lose Rs 1.2 crore to cyber fraudsters in 4 months on job pretext

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 52 cases were registered in last four months in the city wherein cyber fraudsters siphoned off Rs 1.2 crore from the accounts of complainants on the pretext of providing them jobs.

According to senior crime branch officials, latest case came to light when a cyber fraudster who introduced himself as the employee of Railway Recruitment Board had duped 17 people of Rs 37 lakh. He promised them job in railways.

“Cheats prepare fake government website and some of them even have the fake seal to prepare fake appointment letters and present them as original,” officials added.

A majority of them were offered government jobs while remaining ones were promised private jobs on online shopping websites, call centres and merchandise marketing.

While the crime branch officials arrested two members of one such gang recently, the officials said that more such gangs are active in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh are at large for whom the search is on.

Avoid searching for jobs online

“Gaining entry in jobs in private or government sectors through back-door entry always results in such fraud cases,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan. He suggested not searching for jobs on social media platforms and avoiding contact with agents who promise jobs.