Management Development Programme conducted by JBIMS in Mumbai

JBIMS Director Prof (Dr.) Srinivasan R. Iyengar with officers from Department of Atomic Energy |

Mumbai: A Management Development Programme being conducted by Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai for Administrative Training Institute, D/o. Atomic Energy was inaugurated on August 22 by Shri Sanjay Kumar, Joint Secretary (Administration & Accounts), D/o. Atomic Energy, Mumbai. The programme is being conducted at ATI, DAE Convention Centre, Anushakti Nagar from 22.08.2022 to 27.08.2022. About 30 Officers from Scientific and Administrative cadres of the Department of Atomic Energy, from across India, are participating in the programme.

Several soft skill topics like Change & Time Management, Leadership, Stress Management, Communications Skills, Governance and Ethics, Labour Codes, IOT will be discussed during the programmes.

Prof (Dr.) Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director, JBIMS explained in brief various activities of JBIMS. He listed a few of the recently conducted training programmes of JBIMS. He stated that JBIMS has always given importance to quality over quantity. He informed that the present training programme was tailor made to suit the requirements of DAE and was confident that the participants will find the programme very useful.

Shri Sanjay Kumar, Joint Secretary, (A&A), DAE in his inaugural address, stated that skills are of two types i.e. hard skills, involving technical competence and soft skills involving man management, change management etc. He indicated in brief, the steps taken by the Dept. to impart the soft skills to its personnel through similar programmes and hoped that the participants will be benefited by the programme. He stressed the importance of soft skills not only in official life but also in personal life.