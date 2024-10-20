 Maharashtra: State Board Schools To Commence Academic Session From April To Align With CBSE Calendar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: State Board Schools To Commence Academic Session From April To Align With CBSE Calendar

Maharashtra: State Board Schools To Commence Academic Session From April To Align With CBSE Calendar

The revised State Curriculum Framework for School Education (SCF-SE), which has been approved, proposes for the state board schools to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the CBSE curriculum as well as schedule.

Vikrant JhaUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 02:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai: Maharashtra state board schools are set to start their academic session from April 1 — instead of June 15 till this year — from 2025. This change which has been approved by the steering committee in order to ensure that the schools affiliated with the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHC) align with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schedule which commences from April 1 and concludes on March 31.

The revised State Curriculum Framework for School Education (SCF-SE), which has been approved, proposes for the state board schools to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the CBSE curriculum as well as schedule. As part of the move, it has also been approved for the state board schools to implement NCERT curriculum. 

Read Also
'Govt Bringing Amendments For Development Of Muslims,' Says Maharashtra State Minorities Commission...
article-image

The move, however, has drawn criticism from certain quarters. “Maharashtra board schools used to start from June 15 as several parts of the state experience extreme heat in April and May. It is not correct on the government’s part to force students to come out in extreme heat. If they fall sick, or even something worse happens, because of extreme heat, who will take the responsibility,” asked Nitin Dalvi, Maharashtra State Student-Parent Teacher Federation (MSSPTF). He was getting calls from several concerned parents, he said.

Read Also
Maharashtra State Board To Announce Class 12 Results On May 21
article-image

To allay those fears, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) officials said that the move is not going to be implemented immediately. “It won’t be like we will just force the decision that schools should start following this from the coming academic year. We are ready to be flexible on when the schools want to implement it. Anyways, the SCF-Se has only been approved for classes 3-12. This will only be implemented once the SCF-SE is rolled out for classes 1 & 2 as well,” a senior SCERT official told the Free Press Journal adding that “their is no need to fear anything.”

FPJ Shorts
Sustainability Shala: Bhavishya-Yaan Students Explore Lush Godrej Mangroves During Educational Tour
Sustainability Shala: Bhavishya-Yaan Students Explore Lush Godrej Mangroves During Educational Tour
Karva Chauth 2024: Women Hope For Men To Break Stereotypes And Fast For Their Wives' Longevity
Karva Chauth 2024: Women Hope For Men To Break Stereotypes And Fast For Their Wives' Longevity
Wayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP Fields Navya Haridas To Contest Against Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Wayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP Fields Navya Haridas To Contest Against Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Maharashtra: Spiritual Leaders From Across Religions Promote Yoga At National Conclave By Kaivalyadhama Institute In Lonavala
Maharashtra: Spiritual Leaders From Across Religions Promote Yoga At National Conclave By Kaivalyadhama Institute In Lonavala

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: State Board Schools To Commence Academic Session From April To Align With CBSE Calendar

Maharashtra: State Board Schools To Commence Academic Session From April To Align With CBSE Calendar

Hyderabad: Show Cause Notice Issued To TISS Assistant Professor Over Alleged Involvement In Student...

Hyderabad: Show Cause Notice Issued To TISS Assistant Professor Over Alleged Involvement In Student...

Railway Recruitment Boards Opens Correction Window For Technician Recruitment 2024 Applications

Railway Recruitment Boards Opens Correction Window For Technician Recruitment 2024 Applications

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 To Be Out SOON, Check Here!

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 To Be Out SOON, Check Here!

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allocation Results Released

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allocation Results Released